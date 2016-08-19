A-Z Popular Blog Problem Solving Search »
30+ Types of Systems Thinking

 August 19, 2016 updated on October 30, 2022
Systems thinking is the process of considering the broad end-to-end impact of change to systems. Systems are things that are composed of many elements that interact in complex ways such as a galaxy, solar system, planet, ocean, ecosystem, society, economy, city, market, organization or organism. Generally speaking, these can't be understood with basic approaches such as analysis. As such, system thinking requires specialized approaches such as:
Abductive Reasoning
Abstraction
Backward Induction
Cascading Failure
Chaos Theory
Complexity
Complexity Cost
Context
Deductive Reasoning
Design Thinking
Downward Spiral
Elegance
Emergence
Forward Thinking
Global Change
Holism
Inductive Reasoning
Known Unknowns
New Complexity
Opportunity Cost
Organizational Complexity
Positive Feedback Loop
Randomness
Real World
Slippery Slope
Spontaneous Order
Sum Of Parts
System Of Systems
Systems Perspective
Systems Theory
Unintended Consequences
Unknown Unknowns
Solutions to systems problems require elegance such that they may be perceived as simple. For example, a circular economy is the theory that many environmental problems can be solved by not releasing anything that isn't food into the environment. Elegant solutions to bizarrely complex problems is characteristic of systems thinking.
Systems thinking is based on systems theory and related fields such as chaos theory.
