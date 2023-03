30+ Types of Systems Thinking

is the process of considering the broad end-to-end impact of change to systems. Systems are things that are composed of many elements that interact in complex ways such as a galaxy, solar system, planet, ocean, ecosystem, society, economy, city, market, organization or organism. Generally speaking, these can't be understood with basic approaches such as analysis. As such, system thinking requires specialized approaches such as:

Solutions to systems problems require elegance such that they may be perceived as simple. For example, a circular economy is the theory that many environmental problems can be solved by not releasing anything that isn't food into the environment. Elegant solutions to bizarrely complex problems is characteristic of systems thinking.

Systems thinking is based on systems theory and related fields such as chaos theory